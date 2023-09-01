NIFL Premiership: Reds start September with a visit to The Oval

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton has called on his players to continue in their principles of attacking and defending with intensity as they make the trip to the Oval to take on Glentoran on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The Reds ended August with a hard-earned point against Larne and visit the Glens, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Crusaders on Tuesday evening.

Magilton believes their bright start to the season has been down to the structure and talented individuals that have been able to carry out their principles and is adamant they must continue to show it regardless of the quality of opposition they face.

“We really have (done a lot of work),” Magilton insists.

“We’ve saturated them. There is probably a method in the madness of not over-coaching good players.

“You set them up in a structure that suits them. We’ve got talented individuals who want to play and our whole principles are based around attack and defend with the same intensity.

“I thought we showed that in abundance today (against Larne). We have to do it against Larne and everyone.

“I’m not making a difference for anyone because from day one we have talked about it and again they’ve applied themselves perfectly well - credit to the players.”

Reflecting on their draw with Larne, Magilton rued the lack of clear-cut opportunities in the final third but felt there were marked improvements from their defeat to Linfield the previous Tuesday evening.

“The goal that Ben scores is just an incredible finish,” acknowledged Magilton.

“We’d bits in the second half as well with the final ball and that comes down to quality and little half chances.

“Rory had a half-chance which came to him and it couldn’t have come to anyone more inviting than him because of the way he is playing at the minute.

“We take our point. We would have loved all three and there is disappointment in the changing room.

“There was disappointment on Tuesday night because I thought we left a lot out there and we didn’t create enough. We didn’t work their goalkeeper enough and I thought we were far better against Larne.”

The Reds’ boss admitted he was reluctant to make changes too early and felt there was a change of momentum in the game prior to withdrawing Ben Wilson and Kris Lowe (injury) late-on.

“I do like to make changes. I have to be honest, I always have been a manager that has made changes,” he stressed.

“That isn’t a reflection on any way of what is on my bench because I have a great belief in those lads. It’s just momentum and I knew there was a momentum change.

“I knew Ben was struggling and Kris had to come off.

“I wanted Sam to play the full 90 minutes. I thought Sam in terms of debuts was great and worked his socks off.

“Again, he’s a great addition to us. He certainly adds quality, know-how and experience and I’m chuffed to bits.” Magilton added to his squad with a signing off Scottish defender Luke Kenny on-loan from Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren.

The 19-year-old joins the Reds on a season long deal and his new manager believes his addition will increase competition for places.

“I’ve seen Luke in pre-season,” Magilton revealed.

“I think he will be a fantastic addition and it drives competition in the squad which is important going forward.”