Hightown incinerator opponents say courts should block any attempt to review planning veto

REFUSED: A planning application for an incinerator in Hightown was turned down last March but is set to be challenged in the courts

A CAMPAIGN group has reiterated its opposition to the granting of a judicial review in relation to a highly controversial incinerator at Hightown quarry in North Belfast.

The refusal of planning permission was issued in March last year by the Minister for Infrastructure following the submission of well over 5,000 objections from the local community in addition to opposition from elected representatives across the political spectrum.

A further petition of almost 1,000 signatures was also recently submitted by campaign group No-ARC21, who are in opposition to the incinerator that would be managed by ARC21 – a local government body that is tasked with coordination of the waste management and recycling services mainly in counties Down and Antrim.

A court hearing on the judicial review is due to be heard in June of this year.

No-ARC21 Chairman Colin Buick said: ‘‘In the midst of a historic cost of living crisis, it is disgraceful that ARC21 and their partner Indaver, despite the Department for Infrastructure’s refusal decision, are still pursuing their project for a waste incinerator at Hightown Quarry which would significantly inflate rate bills for ordinary people across the six ARC21 Councils.

Supporting @NotInHightown in continued huge opposition to this neither wanted nor needed proposal.

A preposterous proposal at massive cost when recycling ♻️ consistency has not been achieved across, or even within, Council areas. https://t.co/Nb7oFXI4yr — John Blair MLA (@JohnBlairMLA) May 1, 2023

‘‘It is estimated that the total revenue generated by those investing in the Hightown development could be in excess of £2.3 billion in gate fees charged to the Councils.

"This would be an obscene bill to offload to local ratepayers even notwithstanding the fact that the MBT and incinerator technology proposed by ARC21 is now outdated, having been discontinued everywhere else on these islands.

"Once again, we are calling on the local community to rally behind our campaign in advance of the legal hearing to ensure that ARC21 and Indaver understand the strength of feeling which remains against the project.

"We will also be reaching out to all candidates in the upcoming council election to request their support as we enter this next critical phase of our campaign.’’