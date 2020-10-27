No clear motive for Lenadoon shooting

A man sustained serious leg wounds in a paramilitary style shooting in Lenadoon.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in an alleyway in Creeslough Walk at around 8.15pm on Sunday.



Police say it was reported that two men dressed in black clothes took the man into the entry and shot him in the left leg.

The man was given first aid at the scene by a member of the public and was later taken to hospital.

Local sources say that it is not clear if the shooting was carried out 'by appointment" - that is, the victim was told to turn up to be shot.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault.



“Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.



“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1619 25/10/20.



“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”



Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said the local community rejects such attacks “without reservation”.



“Those who carried it out have no support and nothing to offer our community and only seek to serve their own self-interest.



“We once again call for an end to these futile attacks which are attacks on our whole community.”



People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins described the attack as “disgraceful”.

“These kind of attacks only bring more pain and suffering on a community that has already seen far too much of it,” he added.



“People have a right to live without fear of guns being fired in their streets.”