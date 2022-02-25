Noah's mum pleads for support as 300,000 sign petition

ALMOST 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for the release of key files relating to the investigation into the death of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The body of the 14-year-old St Malachy's College pupil was found in a storm drain in North Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing from his South Belfast home.

Police are attempting to secure Public Interest Immunity (PII) certification on sensitive material that would otherwise be provided to her and other parties involved in Noah's inquest proceedings.

In December, it was revealed that police are seeking a PII on a “limited amount” of material in three police evidence folders.

A PII application by the police needs the prior approval of Chief Constable Simon Byrne and the government.

The relevant material will be circulated to the parties in the inquest in redacted form before a hearing at which the coroner will take submissions on whether he should grant the immunity status.

A decision on the injunction is expected on Friday (February 25).

Noah's mother, Fiona, has been campaigning to secure answers to some of the unanswered questions surrounding her son's death through the inquest process.

"My son, Noah Donohoe, was an intelligent smart gentle boy. He was 14 years old and he was my only child and my everything," she said.

Claire Hanna expresses concern over PSNI attempts to withhold information from Noah Donohoe inquest https://t.co/ebmC8LUzhW — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) February 24, 2022

"On 21st June 2020, a bright sunny day, Noah set off on his bike to meet up with his two friends but never reached his destination. Instead, Noah was found six days later in a storm-drain, naked, in a part of Belfast he did not know.

"On the day Noah was found, before Noah was formally identified, the police did a media release stating that there was no foul play was involved. I ask, if the police are so sure that no foul play was involved, why are the police now trying to stop me, as Noah’s mummy, getting four files of information on Noah’s investigation?

"The police have applied for a Public Interest Immunity certificate, which, if granted, means they can hide four key files in the investigation. Such a certificate is only used in exceptional circumstances and rarely used in the case of a missing child. This certificate has been brought into play in cases where police intelligence, informers or paramilitaries are involved.

Today I have written to the PPS and PSNI to ask for assurance that full disclosure of all facts, evidence and relevant information to the investigation of the tragic death of young Noah Donohue will be made and that PIIs will not form part of the process seeking justice for Noah. — Jim Shannon MP (@JimShannonMP) February 23, 2022

"I as Noah’s mummy have, from the very start of Noah being missing, believed that the police did not use all their resources in finding Noah. This was confirmed when it emerged they had not paid anyone overtime while investigating his death. They did little, if any, forensics and any suspects that were brought to their attention were dismissed as not relevant.

"I believe that someone harmed my Noah and that there have been serious and repeated failings in the police investigation of his death. I will never get justice for Noah if I do not get all the information.

"These four files are vital for us to get the truth we desperately need, to find out what really happened to my precious son.

"I am asking you as the public, some of you as parents, to sign this petition so that Noah gets the justice he truly deserves and to place transparency and accountability where it should rightly be."

Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said he has written to the Secretary of State and PSNI Chief Constable to raise "serious concerns" over the PSNI applying for a Public Interest Immunity certificate to withhold evidence.

"Fiona Donohoe deserves transparency and answers," he added.