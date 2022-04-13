West Belfast trolley bus inspires Cultúrlann exhibition

ON THE BUSSES: Artist and poet, Noel Connor's latest exhibition is inspired by the journey from Casement Park to Castle Street

ARTIST and poet, Noel Connor has opened a new exhibition in the Gerard Dillion Gallery in the Cultúrlann inspired by the journey on a trolley bus.

Born and raised in West Belfast, as a child he would have travelled from his home in Andersonstown into town on the number 12 trolley bus before they were finally withdrawn from service on the 12 May 1968.

For this project Noel tracked down and worked directly with the actual bus which made the last journey along the Falls Road, passing Broadway Presbyterian Church, now the Cultúrlann.



"Using film, poetry and photography I wanted to explore why the number 12 bus from Casement Park to Castle Street features so conspicuously in my memory, and to examine how events on and around it capture a transition from a childhood innocence into the realities of late 1960’s Belfast," he said.



“At the heart of my short film ‘Lost Lines’ is a very emotive ‘recitation’ of the city's bus routes by my nephew, the actor Colin Connor.

"The film and my series of photoworks also explore the extraordinary web of power lines and cables which once criss-crossed all routes across the city. Through image and sound I wanted to capture their simple abstract beauty and create for them a symbolic significance as lost lines of connection and communication."



As in many of his previous exhibitions Noel’s own words weave a narrative strand through all his imagery, producing evocative poems and sound pieces as an integral part of the work.

More recently he has used film as a means to combine and present all aspects of his work. The Bovedy Illuminations was produced to mark the anniversary of the Bovedy meteorite which landed in the North of Ireland in 1969, an event which Noel witnessed as a child.

The film was shown in the Dome Theatre at the Armagh Planetarium to mark the occasion, and was later produced as a special event at the Seamus Heaney’s Home Place.