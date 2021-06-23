North and West Belfast groups unite for Big Lunch

West and North Belfast community groups have come together in a show of community spirit and a Big Lunch.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden project, made possible by the National Lottery, supported by Iceland and Food Warehouse for people to meet, greet, share food and have fun throughout the month of June.

To mark its launch, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership hosted a BBQ during Volunteer’s Week with the support of Volunteer Now for volunteers from two local groups, Blackmountain Older Mens Group in Barrack Street and Glenbank Community Gardens in Ligoneil.

Matthew McGinley, Project Manager from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership said: "Bringing these folk together for The Big Lunch is only one small way to thank them for the help and time they contribute within their local communities”

Ciara King of Miracle Way Alley, Rutland/Farnham Street said:"I'm new to this Big Lunch although I know other residents have been involved for a few years and each year it has grown and expanded.

"My partner Dan and I moved into Rutland Street during lockdown and we've been made to feel so welcome, today we met other neighbours from Romania, Dublin and France as well as people who have lived here for 57 years! Sharing food and chat is a simple act with a huge impact – and I hope they enjoyed our offering of a vegan chilli"

Alistair Gordon, Hanna Reilly, Brian McCormick and Helen Bradbury

Hannah Reilly is a regular volunteer at Glenbank Community Walled Garden in Ligoneil.

"I come here every Sunday with my daughter and it is just a little oasis of calm and joy. As well as helping around the garden, there's opportunities to meet other people and to get involved in designing art for the walls – today's Big Lunch was a lovely experience to sit down and enjoy the surroundings as well as some homemade lentil soup and bread – and cake of course."

Grainne McCloskey, Manager of The Big Lunch added: “After more than a year in lockdown The Big Lunch is the perfect opportunity to celebrate within our local areas and to get to know more of our neighbours.

"This year there is an appetite not just to reconnect where we live but also the desire to do something to hold onto the community spirit that many of us experienced during lockdown. During the whole month of June we are encouraging people to do something, no matter how small and to enjoy sharing food al fresco whilst being mindful of Covid safety.”

There is still time to get involved in your own Big Lunch even if it’s only a cup of tea with a few neighbours in the garden or the street. Get your free pack here.