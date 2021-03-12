North Belfast: Child (12) with special needs attacked in ‘hate crime’

HATE ATTACK: Jackson Taylor (12) was one of two boys attacked in Castleton Gardens, close to Alexandra Park on Wednesday evening.

AN attack on a 12 year-old boy with special needs in North Belfast is being treated as a hate crime by police.

Jackson Taylor, who attends Park School and has moderate learning difficulties, received facial injuries and was threatened with a knife during the attack by a group of around five male youths.

The attack occurred in Castleton Gardens, close to Alexandra Park, sometime between 5pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday evening (March 10).

Jackson sustained two black eyes and a swollen lip while police say another 14-year-old boy received a punch to the face and was kicked in the leg.

The incident has been condemned across the political divide in North Belfast.

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey and Cllr Dean McCullough visited Jackson and his family at their Mount Vernon home on Thursday after learning of the assault.

Speaking after the visit, Councillor Dean McCullough condemned the sectarian assault.

“Jackson is deeply shaken by this disgraceful attack,” he said.

“He was lured to Castleton Gardens on Wednesday evening. A group of youths were waiting and he was asked directly whether he was a Protestant or Catholic. He was then viciously beaten in a blatant sectarian attack. At one stage one of the youths threatened to stab him.

“Those responsible need to be caught and brought to justice. I call on all political representatives to condemn this sectarian attack and to join me in appealing for information to be brought forward to the police.

“Jackson’s family are deeply concerned over the long-term impact that this incident could have on his mental health, in addition to his physical injuries.

“We are requesting an urgent meeting with the PSNI and Belfast City Council officers in relation to this and other sectarian attacks which have occurred recently.”

Speaking on Friday as details emerged of the attack, North Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “This attack on two young people in the Alexander Park area of North Belfast is despicable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. There is no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or anywhere else.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward so that those responsible can be held to account. My sympathies go out to the two young victims of this crime and I wish them a speedy recovery.”

Police said they were investigating a report of an assault as a hate crime.

Inspector Paul Noble said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with any information that could help, to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting the reference number 1674 10/03/2021, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form online.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”