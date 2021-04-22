Pearses' stalwart set to brave the shave for daughter Mallaidh

A NORTH Belfast dad will complete a special challenge this weekend to raise vital funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Conor Henry was inspired by his daughter, Mallaidh who was diagnosed with Leukaemia just last month.

He will brave the shave and cut all his hair off in return for donations in aid of the dedicated Haematology Unit where she is currently receiving treatment.

Mallaidh, who turns six on Saturday, will celebrate her birthday alongside — just as her dad shears his locks.

So my wee Mallaidh my cheeky 5 Yr old daughter has been in the Royal the last 6 weeks after being diagnosed with Leukaemia and wants me to go bald too. So let's raise a few quid for the children's cancer unit https://t.co/GbkVUBcvEV pic.twitter.com/lhnUvDJ3ZQ — Conor Henry (@conor337) April 16, 2021

Conor said: “No-one expects or prepares themselves for that phone call, especially not for someone as young as Mallaidh, so the news of her diagnosis completely tipped our lives upside down. Unfortunately our family has been here before, so we know what the road ahead might look like.

“But what is helping to keep me together is the bravery of my wee girl and the incredible support she is receiving from the team at the Children’s Cancer Unit. They are the most amazing people, working under the toughest of circumstances and continuing to provide the best possible care for Mallaidh. For that, I cannot thank them enough.

“We can’t believe the support we’ve received to help us reach our total, so I want to thank everyone who has already donated to our cause. A special mention must go to Pearses GAC who really backed our campaign and will boost our fundraising as they plan to donate all subs from this weekend’s kids’ training."

Conor said he hoped the funds raised would help brighten the lives of the young cancer patients in the Children's Hospital.

You can donate to Conor's appeal online.

The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity supports families affected by childhood cancer and the work of the medical team at the Haematology Oncology Unit at the Royal.

Charity Chairman Felix Mooney said he was overwhelmed by the public's positive response to Conor's challenge. “It is hugely uplifting to see friends, family and even strangers rally behind important causes and support local families," he said.

“This has been a very difficult year for charities like ours, so we rely on fundraising events like this now more than ever. We couldn’t continue to support the important work of our special Unit without public donations, so we are so grateful for Conor’s efforts and hope that more and more people continue to support his fundraiser.”