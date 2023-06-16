NORTH BELFAST: Diversions in place this evening for Tour of the North parade

RESTRICTIONS: The Tour of the North parade takes place in North Belfast this evening

A NUMBER of diversions will be in place in North Belfast on Friday evening due to the loyalist Tour of the North parade taking place in the area.

Road users are advised to expect delays in the vicinity of Carlisle Circus/Clifton Street/ Donegall Street between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

The Westlink will remain open, however diversions will be in place at the off-slips at Clifton Street.

Delays are expected at York Street and in the area of Tigers Bay/Shore Road between 6.00pm and 9.00pm.

The main parade will depart Denmark Street at 7.30pm before making its way to Fleetwood Street, Hopewell Avenue, Florence Place, Crumlin Road, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, York Street, Brougham Gardens, Edlingham Street, Mervue Street, North Queen Street, York Road, York Street, Donegall Street, Clifton Street, Carlisle Circus and disperse back at Denmark Street at 9.30pm.

Ten bands will take part in the main parade, with around 500 participants.

A number of other parades will join the main one from other departure points across North Belfast.

The Parades Commission have placed a number of restrictions, including a single drumbeat over the stretch of route from the Westlink junction with Clifton Street and the Union Street junction with Donegall Street on both the inward and outward routes.