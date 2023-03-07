First public policing meeting since Covid takes place in North Belfast

COMMUNITY POLICING: The first public North Belfast DPCSP meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic took place this week

FUNDING of £120,000 to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and teenage road safety has been agreed at the District Policing and Community Safety Partnership for North Belfast.

It was the first public meeting of the North Belfast DPCSP since the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCSP's consult and engage with the community and undertake projects and interventions to improve policing and community safety, promote confidence in the PSNI and help the police prevent crime and is made up of political and independent members

Amongst the issues discussed at Monday night's meeting included cyber safety, anti-social behaviour, including diversionary projects, interfaces, teenage road safety and sexual consent for young people.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey, who chaired the meeting, said: "It was very important to get the public meetings back on.

"People came with concerns about drugs, anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood watch and burglary. They raised these directly with the North Belfast Area Commander.

"This is what policing with the community is all about.

"As chair, I am encouraging groups and citizens to let us know as a partnership what they want us to do for bettering community safety and policing in their areas."