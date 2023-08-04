North Belfast drug seizure: 39-year-old charged

POLICE in North Belfast have charged a 39-year-old man with a number of offences following a search in the Dargan Crescent area on Thursday, during which officers seized a quantity of suspected drugs.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug and has been bailed to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 31.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B Controlled drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug.

Following subsequent searches in the Newtownabbey and Magherafelt areas during which a quantity of suspected drugs were seized along with drug-related paraphernalia, cash and electronic devices, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.