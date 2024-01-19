Man arrested after drugs seized in North Belfast released on bail

DRUGS FIND: A quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs, a sum of money, fireworks and other drug-related paraphernalia were seized

A 28-year-old man arrested after drugs were uncovered in searches in North Belfast on Friday morning has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The searches at two properties are part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality in the area.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including, possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

As a result of the searches, a number of items including a quantity of suspected class A and B controlled drugs, a sum of money, fireworks and other drug-related paraphernalia were seized.

The items will be taken away for further forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing following this morning’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/