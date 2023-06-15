John Finucane meets with Council over lack of GAA pitches in North Belfast

DISCUSSIONS: John Finucane MP met with Belfast City Council over the lack of GAA pitch provision in North Belfast

NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has said that a meeting that he and party colleagues held with Belfast City Council over the lack of GAA pitch provision in the area was "positive and constructive".

The meeting came days after the Ardoyne Kickhams GAC U-14 girls camogie team were forced to train in Alexandra Park, having been left with no pitch to use.

Currently, Cliftonville Playing Fields is the only facility used for GAA games in North Belfast, at a time when demand for the pitch has risen as the popularity of football, hurling and camogie has soared in the north of the city.

Commenting after a delegation met with Belfast City Council to discuss GAA provision across the city, John Finucane said: “This was a positive and constructive engagement with Belfast City Council’s CEO and senior officials to raise the current and future provision of GAA facilities across Belfast.

Gaelic Games continue to grow & thrive in the north of the city but we don’t have the facilities to match this continued growth.



Alongside GAA clubs throughout Belfast, we met with @belfastcc Chief Exec John Walsh to discuss how we can rectify this going forward. pic.twitter.com/pu9MciWSHQ — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) June 10, 2023

“This meeting was the culmination of several discussions with GAA clubs including in North Belfast addressing the current lack of GAA pitches and the need to plan for the rapidly growing demand for dedicated facilities.

“There is no doubt that the current lack of GAA pitches is problematic and these concerns were presented in detail to council officials.

“Clearly work needs done to address the gap in provision but also work needs to be done by statutory bodies to prepare for the increase in demand in the coming years.

“GAA is a central aspect of local communities and we know the huge value that sporting activity provides for our young people in terms of social, physical and mental health.

“This engagement was worthwhile in terms of the short, medium and long term provision of GAA facilities.

“We will continue to work with all statutory bodies and GAA clubs and members to address under provision of GAA pitches and future meetings are planned.”