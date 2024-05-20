Mum's concern over 'ludicrous' strike action as pupils sit GCSE exams

A NORTH Belfast mum has described school strike action as "ludicrous" at a time of important GCSE exams for pupils.

Grainne Magee contacted the North Belfast News after school support workers took strike action outside Edmund Rice College in Glengormley on Monday at the same time her son and other pupils were sitting a GCSE English exam.

It is the first day of three strike action days by school support workers this week over pay. Further strike action by Unite the Union, NIPA and GMB is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday and next month on June 3 and 4.

"It is ludicrous that this strike action is taking place as pupils were sitting their English GCSE on Monday," said Grainne. "Why has this been allowed to happen at a crucial time for our young people?

"North Belfast has one of the lowest school retention rates for pupils staying on for A-Levels. It is a stressful enough time for the kids who have worked so hard to try and get good grades.

"Our young people need all the support we can give them."

Members of Unite have been involved in industrial action for two years, seeking implementation of a pay and grading review which was first instructed to be delivered in 2018. No funding for the review was included in either the executive’s public sector pay package in February or in the draft budget for 2024/25.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “School support workers in Northern Ireland have been left behind – they are underpaid, suffering a staffing crisis and the equality issues at the root of the pay and grading review remain unaddressed.

“Our members working as school support workers have the full and continued backing of Unite in their fight to secure implementation of this long overdue review.”

Unite regional officer Kieran Ellison said: “Alongside picket lines, Unite will be organising a workers protest at Stormont. We are calling on MLAs to sign a pledge that they will vote down any budget that does not include funding to deliver the pay and grading review. If MLAs are genuinely standing in solidarity with our members that should not be a problem.

“After six years waiting, education workers in Northern Ireland have had enough. MLAs must now deliver for low paid school support workers and the children, including special educational needs children, they assist.”