North Belfast principals set for 'difficult' time on return to school amid rising Omicron cases

BACK TO SCHOOL: Pupils returned to Blessed Trinity College on Wednesday morning following the Christmas break

SCHOOLS in North Belfast are preparing for every eventuality as they return to the classroom after the Christmas break amid a rising surge of Covid-19 cases.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to over 50,000 cases of the virus in the last seven days.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen says keeping schools open remains the top priority.

As pupils returned to school on Wednesday morning, Jim McKeever, Principal of Blessed Trinity College said he hopes measures in place will keep children in school.

"Covid is going to affect all schools but we are determined to do everything we can to keep all our students in school," he said.

"With the transmissibility of this variant, it is going to be a challenge but we have our contingency plans in place and we feel that we can keep the school opened for all students.

"I would remind parents and carers that if a child feels unwell at all, they should get a test and not come into school.

"We have employed additional staff to help with increased absence and re-locate some staff from their previous roles. All we can do is hope that it will be sufficient.

"The children have missed far too much school over the last two years. It is the right place for children to learn and form those fundamentally important relationships and help with growth and development.

"Any further school closures would be the worst possible thing that could happen and we just have to hope we can keep everything going."

Máire Thompson, Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College, said staffing issues could be an issue in the coming weeks.

"The students are delighted to be back for the new term. We are a bit apprehensive because there is a large number of positive cases in the community," she explained.

CONCERNS: Máire Thompson, Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College

"As a school, all we can do is try our best and make sure we have all the mitigations in place. Both staff and students are encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests and they must stay off if they have any symptoms at all.

"It is going to be a difficult time for schools but for society in general. We need to try and keep schools open for our young people. In my opinion, the past two lockdowns have had a detrimental impact on students’ wellbeing, social life and experiences. I wouldn’t like to go back to that.

"On Tuesday, we had five staff call in who are off with Covid. It is very difficult to secure substitute cover.

"There may be occasions where we might have to send a particular year group home or make alternative arrangements.

"It is important to be positive with parents and young people. I want school to be an enjoyable experience and there to be a balance between that and wearing masks and everything that goes with it.

"I want to praise the young people for their resilience."