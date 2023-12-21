North Belfast residents getting festive this Christmas

A HOUSING Executive contractor has come to the rescue and unearthed a spare pine tree so that north Belfast tenants could have a Christmas tree outside their homes.



ID Verde were able to find the new tree at the last minute, even though suitable specimens are hard to come back at this time of year.



Housing Executive Grounds Manager Malachy Brennan said: “Our staff wanted to plant a new pine tree in the community garden, which we created six years ago outside Fianna House on Queen’s Parade, but it was proving difficult to get one.



“We thought we wouldn’t be able to find one before Christmas. Luckily ID Verde said they could dig up one for us, so we were able to go ahead with the planting as planned.



“The tree is seven or eight feet tall at the moment but could grow to around 30 feet. People from the community have decorated it to give it a festive look and brighten the garden up.



“We are very grateful to ID Verde for helping us out and saving the day. We’re delighted that local people will have a greener view to enjoy.”