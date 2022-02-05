Shore Road shop owner says armed robbery “will not deter us”

A NORTH Belfast shop owner says an armed robbery will not deter him from continuing to serve the people in the local community.

Johnny Johnston has run Wee Mo’s Corner Shop on Alexandra Park Avenue since last August.

At around 8.55pm last Thursday evening (January 27), a man armed with a knife entered the shop and demanded money from staff.

The male made off on foot with a sum of cash. He is described as being in his 30s, 5’11” in height, slim build, wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and a blue mask.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Johnny said: “A member of our staff and a customer where held at knifepoint and threatened several times.

“He took off with the contents of the till. If anyone has CCTV within this area please have a look at it.

“He was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up, also wearing a surgical mask and he was carrying a white carrier bag.

“Our member of staff and our young customer has been left traumatised

“This will not deter us from serving the good people of the Shore Road. The support we have been given so far has been phenomenal.”

The incident was condemned by local political representatives.

Councillor Dean McCullough said: “This armed robbery, in which a knife was brandished to the seventeen year-old serving in front of an eleven year-old customer, has left the girls suffering from trauma.

“This is not just an attack on ‘Wee Mo’s’, but rather, on our community, of which it is an integral part since opening last year.

“I spoke with the owners, Jonathan and Lisa Johnston, a decent, hard-working couple, who invest so much in our communities and in various charities, to offer our reassurance.

“We stand united behind them and, of course, the two victims.”

North Belfast DUP MLA William Humphrey added: “This is appalling. Here we have people investing in the local community and providing a valuable service to this part of North Belfast.

“I’m pleased that no one has been hurt, but feel for the staff who have suffered this trauma. I would appeal to anyone with any information which may assist the police with their investigation to contact the PSNI at Musgrave Street Station.”

Detectives are appealing for information and any dash-cam footage following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McCartan said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 8.55pm particularly any passing drivers who may have noticed anything suspicious.

"A lorry passed this shop at the time of the robbery and we'd be keen to find out if that driver logged footage on a dash-cam camera.

"In this incident, thankfully the staff members and a young customer were not injured but they were left badly shaken. Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1849 of 27/01/22."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.