Poleglass job fears after British government fail to match EU funding

A POLEGLASS community organisation is set to lose out on vital funding to its services – which will lead to local job losses – after the head of the North’s Civil Service confirmed that the British government will not be matching the same level of financial assistance as previously given by the European Union.

The announcement by Jayne Brady has come as a grave blow to the community sector which was largely dependent upon funds from the EU through the European Social Fund (ESF).

The news is a direct contrast to the British government’s promise that all EU funding would be matched by the UK government following the country’s exit from the European Union.

In response to leaving the EU, the British government through their Levelling Up strategy aimed to replace EU funding with matched funds from the UK government, meaning that groups reliant on such funds would instead see them matched by the British government themselves.

Martin Connolly, Director of Poleglass Community Association at Sally Gardens said his organisation is one such group which will lose out on funding which will not be replaced. Across the whole sector, this could lead to 1,600 job losses, including three at Sally Gardens.

This week we reported how Brexit and the subsequent loss of EU funding is having a direct impact on groups who were making use of European funds to provide vital services across the North.

Martin said: “There are around 67 projects across the North which received EU funding. These projects support 17,168 of the most vulnerable people, employing around 1,600 to support them. In our organisation we have three staff, and now that project will end in terms of our employability project. It goes without saying that we will not be able to reach our clients who had been reliant upon our support. Specifically with our employability project, those jobs will go, and that’s the case not just with our group, but a lot of other community groups too.”

Martin explained the blow to community projects could lead to a lot of job losses across the North, as well as a loss of resources for what was a very successful fund until it came to an end.

“It’s a kick in the teeth for a small community organisation to lose three staff. The EU funding is matched by the Department of Economy, and we’re unsure where that matched funding is now going to go. From 1 April 2023 our centre will have no funding to continue our employability focused work.

“The work we were doing in training people up, getting them skills and getting them into employment will end. There will be groups waiting for funding to come in from the Peace Plus, and also the Levelling Up fund, but the timelines for these is all out of sync in relation to the ending of EU funding meaning there won’t be any available to cover the loss. This is affecting a number of organisations who are working with very vulnerable people and people with disabilities. It’s not good, especially in the current economic crisis to be seeing 1,600 potentially losing their jobs.”

Finance Minister met with Simon Clarke, Secretary of State for Levelling Up today. @conormurphysf highlighted his serious concerns about the shortfall in replacement EU funding for the European Social Fund & stressed the need for this vital funding to be replaced in full. pic.twitter.com/wp5qwX7tUd — Dept of Finance (@dptfinance) October 13, 2022

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said the loss of the European Social Fund will be devastating for community groups and will result in the removal of vital services across our communities.

The former Communities Minister said: “The ESF has played an integral role in our economy for decades particularly across the community sector in their work to protect our most vulnerable. The loss of this funding is devastating for the entire sector and will result in the loss of vital services across our communities.”

“The British government has again failed to live up to its commitments and to replace the ESF in its entirety. The Brexit misadventure continues to hurt the north and the loss of the ESF is just another example of the disastrous exit from the European Union.”