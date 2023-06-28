North Link playpark set to undergo major upgrade

AN Andersonstown playpark is set to be undergo major improvements after benefiting from investment from Belfast City Council.

Three parks have been selected to receive an investment of over £500k including North Link playpark.

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe has welcomed the news after lobbying for the development of the playpark.

“I am delighted that Northlink playpark has been included as part of the playground improvement programme for 2023-2024,” Cllr McCabe said.

“It is one of the playparks that I have been campaigning and lobbying for the development of and ensuring the maintenance of the park.

“While canvassing, I had a young girl around the age of six or seven challenge me on the loss of her favourite swing at the Northlink playpark and asked what I was going to do about it. I saw the young child again with her father when they came to vote and I said to her that I remembered her challenging me to get her favourite swing.

“What we are wanting to do is to make sure our youth are involved in the design of the physical improvement of the park. I want to make contact with schools and youth organisations to ensure that happens. The young people have their own ideas of what they want to see in their own playground. I want to ensure our local young people get a say in the design of it.”