All-clear given after security alert at East Belfast GAA pitches

HOAX: The security alert caused disruption in the Church Road area on Monday Pacemaker

POLICE say “nothing untoward” has been found after a security alert at pitches used by East Belfast GAA.

Searches were carried out at the Henry Jones Playing Fields on Monday following a report to an elected representative that devices had been left at the sports ground in the Church Road area.

Two nearby roads were closed and premises, including a nursery and a school which was hosting a summer scheme, were evacuated.

Inspector McCrum said: "A thorough search of the area has been conducted and, thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches were carried out.

"We appreciate this has caused considerable inconvenience, particularly to the children and their parents, but public safety is our priority.

“Our enquiries into the origin of the claim remain ongoing. Anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 456 of 05/08/24 .”

