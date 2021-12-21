Numbers claiming unemployment benefits continues to fall in Belfast

THE number of people claiming unemployment benefits across Belfast has continued to fall with 12,450 claimants in November. This represents a drop of 585 claimants on the previous month and a fall of 3,590 when compared to last year according to statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).



In terms of where the figures were sitting this time last year, South Belfast has seen the biggest percentage decrease with a drop of 24.3 per cent (860 claimants) to the current number of claimants at 2,670. This is 135 claimants less than the figures for October of this year.



There are currently 3,420 claimants in West Belfast which represents a fall of 165 claimants when compared to the previous month and 1,070 when compared to last year.



North Belfast continues to have the highest number of claimants across the North with 4,045 people claiming unemployment benefits in the constituency in November 2021. This is a drop of 185 from the previous month and 935 on last year.



In East Belfast there are currently 2,315 claimants which is a fall of 100 when compared to October this year and 725 when compared to November 2020.



Across the North 43,530 people claimed unemployment benefits in November this year which is a fall of 2,255 on October and 15,240 on last year.



The November claimant count is 30 per cent below the recent peak in May 2020, and 46 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.



The statistics also show that we have seen the lowest rolling 12-month total of proposed redundancies since 2014.

Over the year from 1st December 2020 to 30th November 2021, 2,280 redundancies were proposed, 79 per cent less than in the previous 12 months.

NISRA, acting on behalf of the Department for the Economy, received confirmation that 130 redundancies occurred in November 2021. At 3,070, the annual total was 35 per cent less than in the previous year (4,730).

We have also witnessed the third consecutive quarterly increase in employee jobs driven by the services sector, with the construction sector seeing a reduction in employment.