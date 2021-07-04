Coveney: 'Ballymurphy inquest showed that breakthroughs are still possible'

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has reaffirmed his government's commitment to the Stormont House Agreement during a discussion on the recent Ballymurphy Massacre inquest verdict.

The Fine Gael TD addressed the Oireachtas' Good Friday Agreement Committee session on the Massacre, which was held on Thursday.

It comes after an inquest found that ten people shot dead as the British Army’s notorious Parachute Regiment besieged the Ballymurphy estate in August 1971 were "entirely innocent".

Mr Coveney welcomed the verdict as an "all-too-rare" moment of progress, and expressed the Irish Government's support for victims' rights to an "effective investigation and to a process of justice".

"The Government is committed to helping all of those who seek truth and justice, on behalf of loved ones lost during the Troubles, to find it," he said.

"The Stormont House Agreement was reached between the two Governments and the political parties in Northern Ireland in 2014, after a long and intense period of negotiation. It set out a path forward – a balanced framework that encompassed the core principles of truth, justice, and reconciliation.

"I know that recent reports of plans by the UK Government to introduce a statute of limitations have caused significant upset, shock and concern – including, I know, for the Ballymurphy families.

"We know that the Stormont House Agreement is not perfect. I am not sure there can be a perfect solution to such a complicated, sensitive problem. But it gives us a framework, an agreed path forward. Where are there are concerns about any aspects of the implementation of Stormont House, these need to be addressed as part of a collective process, and one that has at its heart the voices of those who this process impacts the most."

Victims Rights are not something to be negotiated or bargained - RFJ respond to NIO Legacy Statement https://t.co/xtDQX6mWmv pic.twitter.com/kjDCvUdXkg — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) June 29, 2021

Mr Coveney said his government was willing to engage in proposed talks on the legacy of the Troubles, set out by the British Government's Northern Ireland Office (NIO) earlier this week.

The talks aim to engage parties in a further period of negotiation, despite their having made prior legacy commitments under the Stormont House Agreement.

"When I discussed this with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis last week during the British Irish Intergovernmental Council, I made this position this very clear, while also making clear, as we have always done, that the Government is ready to discuss any concerns on the Stormont House Agreement and to try to find workable solutions," Mr Coveney added.

"The views of victims and survivors must be central to any new discussions. It is also of course essential that a comprehensive framework to address legacy complies fully with the European Convention on Human Rights. Both governments agreed at the BIIGC last week that there is a need now for a process of intensive engagement with the Northern Ireland parties and others on legacy issues.

"I look forward to this engagement beginning immediately and we wrote to the parties on Monday to this effect, asking them to nominate representatives to take part in these discussions."

Mr Coveney said there is "no approach" to addressing legacy issues that is "without complexity or difficulty", and conceded that negotiations "may not find complete consensus" amongst political parties and victims' representatives.

He argued that a collective approach must work in "both jurisdictions" and must be "in accordance" with the European Convention on Human Rights.

"We have that in the Stormont House Agreement," he insisted.

"We need to have that collective approach again to its implementation, or to any changes we may agree to make together. The Ballymurphy inquest showed that breakthroughs are still possible. Important truths are still recoverable. Hugely important outcomes for families are still achievable."