Oisin launches Trócaire's Christmas Appeal to support women and girls in Gaza

FORMER Armagh GAA star Oisin McConville has launched Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal in support of the thousands of women and girls whose lives have been traumatised due to hostilities in war-torn Gaza.

The compounding effects of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Covid-19 is having a dire impact on women who are facing domestic violence, poverty and mental health issues, Oisin said.

Speaking at the unveiling of a powerful banner at St Mary’s Church in Belfast, drawing a contrast between Christmas here at home and the realities in Gaza, Oisin McConville said his memories of a visit with Trόcaire to Gaza two years ago are still fresh in his mind.

“When I visited Gaza I met women and girls who have been traumatised by the conflict. More than a third of women living in Gaza suffer violence at the hands of their husbands. Women in Gaza have been disempowered, and they need our support to help get their lives back on track.

“I recall arriving in Gaza and feeling like entering a prison with high walls, barbed wire and cameras. Once I passed through border controls, Gaza was an assault on the senses. The heat, the smells, the overwhelming poverty and the obvious scars of war and oppression.”

Hala Sanak (14), who plays for Gaza’s first-ever schoolgirls’ football club, receives a Gaelic football skills training session on the Gaza beach with Armagh’s All-Ireland winner Oisín McConville. Photo: Garry Walsh/Trócaire.

Oisin, a trained counsellor, is appealing to people here at home to stand with the women of Gaza by donating to Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal.

Trócaire’s Head of Region in the North of Ireland, Siobhan Hanley, said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has taken its toll on a traumatised population.

“Women and girls are at increased risk of gender-based violence as a result of the conflict and Covid-19," she said. "They have limited involvement and control in household decision-making, few social safety nets and access to information and services. Covid-19 has worsened the poor humanitarian situation for women as the health system is already overwhelmed by many years of blockade and is significantly overstretched.”

She added: “The population living in the Gaza strip have had an incredibly difficult 2021 with an Israeli bombardment in May killing 253 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women – four of whom were pregnant. The offensive left more than 1,948 injured, including 610 children.

Armagh’s All-Ireland winner and professional counsellor Oisín McConville gives a Gaelic football skills training session to young Palestinian refugees in the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem. McConville visited Palestine and Israel with Trócaire to promote their Christmas appeal. Photo: Garry Walsh/Trócaire.

"Support for Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal will provide a lifeline to the women of Gaza this Christmas. We will also be hosting an event as part of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Festival on World Human Rights Day on 10th December where people can hear directly from Trócaire’s partner the Women’s Affairs Centre, a Palestinian NGO which defends the rights of women as they live under occupation and the blockade and face threats of violence, poverty and Covid-19.”

In Gaza Covid-19 has led to an increase in caregiving and household responsibilities for women and girls due to the closure of schools and day-care centres.

There is increased need for mental healthcare services for women trapped in Gaza.

There are currently around 87,000 pregnant women in Gaza and vulnerable areas of the West Bank. The majority lack access to quality healthcare services.

Women are facing widespread discrimination, with limited employment opportunities and virtually no pathways to financial independence. Women's participation in the Gaza labour force is among the lowest in the world at about 22 per cent.

To donate to Trócaire’s Christmas Appeal, visit here or call 0800 912 1200 (1850 408 408 ROI).