Oisín's Waterworks challenge raises over £9,000 for local food bank

WATERWORKS CHALLENGE: Oisín McVicker with the support of local school kids on his epic challenge

A NORTH Belfast man has raised over £9,000 for a local food bank after running 100 laps of the Waterworks.

Oisín McVicker, a coach and founder of GaelFit Limited, has raised £9,410 at the time of writing for the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne.

Oisín is no stranger to a pre-Christmas challenge for the service. For the last number of years he has completed a number of extreme challenges including the 'My Everest' where he completed 25 consecutive laps of Cave Hill equalling the height of the summit of Mount Everest.

This year's challenge saw Oisín take on 100 laps of the top pond of the Waterworks which began on Friday morning at 5am. Despite the bad weather, he completed the challenge by Saturday evening, joined along the way by friends, family, the local community and schools.

"As the rain stops and legs slowly begin to recover, I struggle to put into words how grateful I am for the people and support I was shown on the weekend," he said.

"You ran, donated and most importantly kept my spirits high. From people bringing packed lunches to speakers, it was absolutely fantastic.



"It’s a real privilege and honour to be able to do what I do but it’s the Belfast community as a whole that support these challenges that make the difference.

"Growing up in North Belfast and working in the community, I recognise the importance of the work that the North Belfast Community Food Bank does, and the necessity of its service.

"I personally have seen first-hand each year the difference it makes to the lives of the families in our communities who need it most.

"Many families in our community are feeling the strain now more than ever and are having to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.

"Many already avail of the vital service that the Community Food Bank provides, and I hope I have done my part in helping to raise some much-needed funding to ensure that the doors are open for even more families this year during these challenging times.

"Over £9,000 will help well over 250 families this Christmas – on behalf of myself, my unbelievable team and the Community Foodbank, thanks so much for the support."

You can still to donate to Oisín's fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/north-belfast-community-foodbank