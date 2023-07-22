One man arrested following blaze at house in West Belfast

INVESTIGATION: The fire took place at a home in Mourneview Court at the top of Hannahstown Hill

A MAN has been arrested following a blaze at a house in West Belfast.

The incident happened at a property in Hannahstown in the early hours of Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “Police received a report from colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service at around three am yesterday, Friday 21st July, of a fire at property in the Mourneview Court area.

“Extensive damage was caused to the living room area and the kitchen, and smoke damage was also caused to the upstairs of the property.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, and no one was inside the house at the time of the incident.

“One man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, criminal damage, and arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The remains of a sofa on the street

“He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact Musgrave CID by calling 101, quoting reference number 479 of 21/07/23.”

Information can also be provided by using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.