New podcast will bring a fresh perspective on Good Friday Agreement

PEACE OF US: The new four-part podcast will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

THE Open University is launching a new four-part podcast series exploring the impact the Good Friday Agreement has had on society beyond just politics.

‘A Peace of Us’ is hosted by Jordan Kenny, the Dromore-born BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat presenter and includes voices from the North’s arts, sports and community sectors.

I’m presenting a new podcast about the Good Friday Agreement!



Spoke to people from Northern Ireland’s music, arts, sports and media worlds for this - lots of really interesting takes.



A Peace of Us is out on Thursday 🎧👇🏻 https://t.co/nzmQNuTn9Q April 18, 2023

Guests include Peter Canavan, former Tyrone Gaelic footballer and manager; Caragh Hamilton, Northern Ireland women’s footballer; Leesa Harker, award-winning writer and producer; Aoife Moore, Sunday Times journalist and former Irish Journalist of the Year; and Dawn Purvis, former PUP MLA, negotiator and activist.

Together with Jordan, guests explore cross-cutting societal issues including how comedy and satire help to make sense of our complicated past, the lessons from sport that we can apply to community building and government, and why poverty and violence in our communities persists in our society 25 years on from the agreement.

Launching on Thursday, the podcast series is illustrated by local student Conor Doran.

The podcasts soundtrack ‘Midnight 10th of December’ is provided by one of Ireland’s most exciting and emerging bands Dark Tropics.

Alongside the podcast, a series of essays from key voices will delve deeper into the impact of the agreement including Henrietta Norton, stepdaughter of Mo Mowlam, John O’Doherty, Director of the Rainbow Project, Owen Reidy, General Secretary of ICTU and Ray O’Hanlon, editor of New York newspaper the Irish Echo. These combine with the podcast to create a series of alternative reflections on the wider cultural impact of the Good Friday Agreement.

John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland said: “We wanted to bring a fresh perspective to this year’s Good Friday Agreement anniversary. It was a pivotal moment in our history that has had a huge impact beyond politics into arts, sports and community.

“The tradition of storytelling is something which transcends identities across our island and this collection of essays and podcasts aims to make a positive contribution to our oral and written history not only in Northern Ireland but across the UK, Ireland and beyond.”

The Good Friday Agreement hub can be accessed here.