Families quiz Chief Constable on claims probe report being delayed to protect agents

The head of the PSNI has refused to be drawn on whether police are protecting state agents by attempting to censor a Police Ombudsman report into a series of loyalist murders.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne spoke with families whose loved ones were murdered in South Belfast following a meeting with the Policing Board today.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson had been due to publish a report on ‘Operation Achllies’ this autumn.

The investigation has examined the killings of 12 people, including the five victims of 1992 Sean Graham Bookies massacre, which was carried out by the UFF in collusion with RUC.

A draft copy of the final report had been sent to the PSNI for fact checking, and was to be completed by August. The report now faces delay due to a Public Interest Immunity Certificate (PIIC) and Closed Material Proceedings (CMP), which have been raised by the PSNI.

Applications for PIICs are made when the state believes it is not in the public interest to disclose certain information.



CMPs are a mechanism for holding secret courts where information can be provided behind closed doors, without all relevant parties being present.



The controversy saw the PSNI Chief Constable meet with the Policing Board this afternoon, while families awaiting the report into their loved ones' killings held a vigil outside. The Chief Constable fielded questions from the families after the meeting, but refused to detail why police are seeking to block the report.



Tommy Duffin, whose father Jack Duffin was murdered in the bookie’s atrocity, asked what national security interests had to do with “loyalist murder gangs”.

Bosco Kennedy whose brother James was killed at the Ormeau Road Atrocity asks why the .@ChiefConPSNI is slapping a Public Interest Immunity Certificate on the .@PONIPressOffice collusion report pic.twitter.com/a0A1adqRnj — Relatives 4 Justice (@RelsForJustice) November 4, 2021

Responding to Mr Duffin, the Chief Constable said: “I don’t want to sound too defensive, but some of you will know that legal proceedings in this case are at a very delicate and advanced stage, so I don’t want to say too much today, given how this is proceeding would frustrate that,” he said.



Mr Byrne went on to say that the PSNI was “not deliberately trying to delay things”.



Bosco Kennedy, who lost his 15-year-old brother James in the same massacre, asked why a PIIC was needed in cases where murders were carried out by illegal organisations.



Mr Byrne said that PIICs could relate to “a number of things” and could involve various state agencies including “police, security services, or indeed the armed forces”, adding that he was “talking in general terms”.



The Chief Constable was then challenged by Relatives for Justice CEO, Mark Thompson, who asked if police were acting “on behalf of MI5 or other intelligence services”.



“We act on our own behalf in these proceedings,” Mr Byrne replied. Asked if the PSNI was applying for the PIIC and secret courts, Mr Byrne said “no”.



Mr Thompson then quizzed Mr Byrne on whether the PSNI was objecting to significant sections of the report to protect “agents and agent handlers within the special branch”.



“We just have to recognise that there is a process and there is proceedings that we have to abide by, and I don’t want to say any more than that because of the sensitive proceedings that are going on in the very near future that I don’t want to frustrate,” Mr Byrne stated.



Ahead of the encounter with the Chief Constable, families expressed further concern about collusion between the state and loyalist death squads.



Roseann Gilbride, widow of UDA victim Michael Gilbride, called for the publication of the report into his murder.



The father-of-three, whose anniversary occurs today (Thursday), was killed by the same UDA murder gang responsible for a spate of sectarian killings in South Belfast, including the Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre.



Mrs Gilbride said: “It’s important that me and my kids get some kind of closure.

“Who are the PSNI covering up for? I just want to know that.”



Bosco Kennedy stated: “The report was sent to the PSNI, and it has been sent to the PSNI for fact-checking alone. The PSNI now objecting to the report on the basis of national security – we want to know why.”



His brother, David Kennedy, added: “We think they are protecting state agents.”

Billy McManus, son of bookies massacre victim William McManus, said: “This is the fifth time the report has been delayed, and we’ve had three apologies from the Chief Constable. Now he’s using National Security to hold this one up. We’re just down here today to ask why – what has he got to hide?”