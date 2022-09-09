Ophir Karate’s Commonwealth Games family affair

OPHIR KARATE is delighted for sisters Niamh and Anna Cunningham who head to Birmingham this week with their dad and coach Tom to represent Northern Ireland at the 10th Karate Commonwealth Games Club tournament.

Both girls have been training in karate since they were five years old and have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of perfection in this martial art.

Niamh and Anna will compete against each other in the Ladies Kata category and will test their skills and abilities against a large contingent of karate athletes from across the Commonwealth.

The event will see over 1200 karate-ka from 17 Commonwealth countries, descend on Birmingham’s University Health and Fitness Centre, where they will compete for this prestigious title.

In Niamh and Anna’s category, ‘Ladies Senior Kata’ there are 38 competitors from countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, India, Pakistan, and the smaller countries like Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tabago as well as competitors from each of the home nations.

Both ladies will have a lot to do but their instructor, Sensei Siobhan Leckey, said she had confidence in their abilities, that both ladies had worked hard over the last few years to prepare for this event.

“We have spent the last few months polishing their techniques and honing in on finer points for each athlete,” she said.

“I am confident that the work we have put in will pay off and that with the full support of their dad Tom, the girls will have an enjoyable and successful tournament.”

We look forward to following the tournament on YouTube where the event will be live-streamed.

The girl’s category is scheduled for Sunday morning. Ophir karate would like to wish our girls and the other six Northern Ireland athletes the very best of luck and success at the tournament.

Ophir Karate welcomes new students, we train in Ophir Scout Hall, off the Cavehill Road, Belfast on Monday evenings.

If you are interested, please contact us on Facebook, Instagram or contact our Chief Instructor Siobhan on siobhan_leckey@yahoo.co.uk