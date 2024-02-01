WATCH: Green man at busy Ormeau Park crossing stays lit for just six seconds

GREEN MAN: The go signal at the crossing at Ormeau Library stays illuminated for around six seconds

THE Department for Infrastructure say they will investigate the length of time it takes to cross the road at one of South Belfast's busiest junctions.

It comes after our columnist Squinter questioned the length of time pedestrians are given to cross between Ormeau Library and Ormeau Park.

In a post on Twitter, Squinter included footage of an outing with his granddaughter last weekend when the green man stayed on for around six seconds in total, allowing him, the baby and pram to reach the centre of the road before the green man disappeared.

In 20 years since I pushed my son in a pram this city has become so much more hostile to pedestrians and devoted to traffic it’s incredible. Even the pavements are owned by vehicles. With my granddaughter at Ormeau Park and the green man is lit for 6/7 seconds. ⁦@deptinfra⁩ pic.twitter.com/iztJauyZCV — Squinter (@squinteratn) January 29, 2024

After raising the issue with the Department for Infrastructure, the Department said pedestrians are given longer to cross the road than the length of time the green man remains illuminated.

A Department spokesperson said: “In accordance with national guidelines, the pedestrian phase at this junction is made up of two parts – a green man display which is an invitation for pedestrians to cross, however pedestrians are not expected to complete the crossing in this time.

"The green man is then followed by a period for eight seconds when, although there is no green man displayed, vehicles are still held on a red signal to allow pedestrians to complete their crossing safely.

“Officials will now investigate if the length of time for the crossing needs to be increased.”

Squinter, however, remained unimpressed.

"If what the Department says is true, there's not a single word of information at the crossing to tell the public. Are people supposed to guess how it works? The green man is supposed to be a signal to pedestrians not only that it's safe to cross, but to continue to cross, and when the signal disappears people, not surprisingly, get panicky and rushed. I broke into a trot when the green man disappeared, which is not safe when you're pushing a pram, and I can only wonder how people with restricted movement react. As ever in a city where the car is king, the system is designed to suit traffic with people on foot being treated as an inconvenience for vehicles. It's time the Department reassessed its priorities."