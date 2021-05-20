Ormeau Road man takes on 100 mile cycle challenge for Prostate Cancer

A SOUTH Belfast man is cycling 100 miles throughout the month of May to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK charity.

Barry Green (34) from the Ormeau Road decided to do something for the charity after his father passed away from the illness in 2015.

So far, he has clocked up 108.9 miles and helped raise £985 at the time of writing.

“My father passed away from prostate cancer in 2015,” explained Barry.

“I came across the campaign from Prostate Cancer UK charity to cycle 100 miles throughout the month of May and thought it was something I could do in his memory and for a good worthy cause.

“I recently took up cycling and got myself a bike. I have actually just passed the 100-mile target but will continue until the end of the month.

“I also work in the Ulster Hospital. It all swung in the direction of doing something good and its beneficial for my health too.

“Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the UK, killing 11,500 men a year. That’s one dad, partner, son, brother, grandad, uncle or mate every 45 minutes.

“I hope the money I raise will help fund lifesaving research for men and their families affected by the disease.”

You can donate to Barry's fundraiser here.