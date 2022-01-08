Outdoor charities benefit from Options Technology's Seven Peak Hike

THE GREAT OUTDOORS: The Options team who took part in the challenge

A LEADING Belfast Financial Technology firm has donated over £6,000 to Mourne Mountain Rescue Team and Woodland Trust, as part of a sponsored Seven Peak Hike which saw 24 team members traverse the peaks of The Mournes.

Options Technology raised the money in order to give thanks to those charities who work to keep our outdoor environments safe for the community.

The Belfast-based firm’s President and CEO Danny Moore said: “Throughout the pandemic, Options have relied heavily on the outdoors to socialise and have Facetime with our teams in a way which was Covid compliant.

"We're a very active and sociable, so we knew the team would jump at the Mourne challenge to raise funds for two very worthwhile causes, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team and The Woodlands Trust, this was a group decision which everyone got behind."

Upon receiving the donation, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team Secretary, Jeremy Purdy, said: "It's fantastic to see organisations such as Options Technology coming together and getting out into the mountains and enjoying the beauty of the Mournes.

"We rely predominately on voluntary donations from the general public and organisations such as Options Technology help ensure we can continue to provide the level of service expected of us – 100% voluntary, 100% committed".



The Mourne Mountain Rescue has operated entirely on a voluntary basis since its inception in 1962. Funds raised will contribute to the yearly operating costs of Mourne Mountain Rescue operation, which amount to around £40,000. The organisation consists of 35 members and four response vehicles.