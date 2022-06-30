Over 300 events as Féile an Phobail get set to launch summer festival

FÉILE an Phobail – the biggest community arts festival in Ireland – returns for its 34th year from 4-14 August with over 300 events in total.

The official launch of this year’s Féile programme will take place on Friday in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road. The main speaker will be First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble gave a rundown of what people can expect from this year's Féile.



“In the city of Belfast, the month of August means its Féile time!" he said. “Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 300 events taking place this August.

“We have concerts, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, sport, and visual arts.

“We are delighted that First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill will be the main speaker at our launch event this Friday."

Damien Dempsey

Looking forward to the events on offer, Kevin added: “This August, our debates and discussions programme will return to its long-standing home at St Mary’s University College, and we have a whole host of prominent speakers and panellists confirmed to take part.

“We will be holding four open-air concerts at our Falls Park event space We will also be having our biggest ever Carnival Parade and Party in the Park.

“On Monday 8th August we have a massive Féile Dance Night taking place, headlined by world renowned DJ Timmy Trumpet. On Friday 12th August Imelda May will be live in concert at the Falls Park, supported by Damien Dempsey, and the phenomenon that is Irish language Hip-Hop band Kneecap.

“On Saturday 13th August we have the return of our Back to The 80s concert with major acts appearing live. This was an incredible night last year and tickets are selling really well for this concert.

“Famous singer and songwriter Paul Brady will be appearing live at The Devenish on Sunday 7th August.

Paul Brady

“Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that. We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate the fantastic community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, with many events sold out, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people!"

Féile runs from 4-14 August and you can view the full Féile events programme here.



FÉILE 2022 HIGHLIGHTS



SPORT

Féile 10k Run

Malone College – Start and End

Sunday 7th August 9am

With over 600 runners taking part last in 2021, it is going to be a big event!

Register online at https://site.corsizio.com/c/628e304885fe40ef68d08ba8/register

Fee includes T-Shirt, Timing Chip, Race Number and Medal



CONCERTS

Paul Brady

The Devenish, Belfast

Sunday 7th August

Supported by Bernadette Morris

Tickets £25 available from Ticketmaster.ie

Féile Dance Night

Monday 8th August

Falls Park, Belfast

Ticket Info to Follow

Imelda May, Damien Dempsey, Kneecap

Falls Park, Belfast

Friday 12th August

Tickets £20 available from ticketmaster.ie

Back to The 80s

Falls Park, Belfast

Saturday 13th August

Tickets £10 online from Ticketmaster.ie



DRAMA

Billy Boy

By Rosemary Jenkinson

Friday 5th August 3pm and 8pm

A Play inspired by interviews with young bonfire builders

Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiach, Falls Road

Tickets £12 available from eastsidearts.net



COMEDY

Paddy McDonnell

The Devenish, Belfast

Thursday 4th August – Limited Tickets Remaining available from Ticketmaster.ie

Friday 5th August – SOLD OUT



Shane Todd

The Devenish, Belfast

Friday 12th August – SOLD OUT

Saturday 13th August – SOLD OUT



DEBATES AND DISCUSSIONS

Preparing for a New Ireland

Thursday 4th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panellists - Seanadóir Erin McGreehan Fianna Fáil, Louise O’ Reilly Sinn Féin TD, Seanadóir Marie Sherlock Labour Party, and a Fine Gael representative.

Let’s Talk Politics

Monday 8th August 3pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

Panellists – David McCann, Alex Kane, Amanda Ferguson, Freya McClements

Annual James Connolly Lecture

Tuesday 9th August 7pm

St Mary’s University College, Falls Road

By John Samuelson, International President of the Transport Workers Union in the United States, representing over 150,000 members across the airline, railroad, transit, universities, utilities, and services sectors, and is the former President of TWU Local 100 in New York City, the union’s largest local.

West Belfast Talks Back

Wednesday 10th August 7pm

St Louise’s College, Falls Road



FAMILY AND CHILDREN

Féile Carnival Parade and Party in the Park

Saturday 6th August

Carnival Parade – 12pm - Meet at Dunville Park to parade to Sportlann na hÉireann at 1pm

Party in the Park- 2-4pm Sportlann na hEireann

The Féile Carnival Parade ranks as one of the most colourful and inclusive parades in Ireland. Circus performers, music bands, street artists and more!

This year’s Party in the Park will bring a mix of local and international music and dance, inflatables, party games, sporting activities, and more!

Free Entry

Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Sunday 7th August 12-3pm

Dunville Park, Belfast

We’ll have the usual chaos of inflatables, arts and crafts, petting farm, climbing tower, archery, with a few other surprises thrown in! Just make sure you grab a packed lunch, a blanket, Teddy Bear, and of course its owner.

Free Entry



COMMUNITY

International Food Fayre and Music

Tuesday 9th August 12pm

Conway Mill, Falls Road

Our newcomer and ethnic minority communities deliver an exciting cultural experience with food, music, dance, and art. Featuring foods from Syria, Palestine, Poland, Albania, Greece, Nigeria, Mongolia, Ireland and China.

Free entry



LITERARY

Scribes at the Rock

Thursday 11th August 3.30pm

Rock Bar, Falls Road

Contributions from Louise Kennedy, Damien Owens, and Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross

Admission £10