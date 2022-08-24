Over 75% of North to be in fuel poverty by January, new study shows

CRISIS: Three quarters of the population is expected to experience fuel poverty by January 2023

A new study has shown that over three quarters of people in the north will be in fuel poverty by January 2023.

The study, undertaken by the University of York, projects that this will be the worst affected region of the UK, with over 76% of households experiencing fuel poverty.

Fuel poverty is defined as a household having to spend over 10 per cent of its annual income on oil, gas or both. As profits of the large energy companies continue to soar, three quarters of the population here are facing into a difficult winter.

Latest analysis shows that Northern Ireland will be the worst area of the U.K. affected by the cost of living crisis with 76.3% of households here predicted to fall into fuel poverty by January 2023. pic.twitter.com/EkyHPzp1uv — ProgressivePoliticsNI (@ProgPoliticsNI) August 18, 2022

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The statistics show that energy companies are profiting off people’s misery

Private energy providers have consistently raised their prices and increased their profits without hindrance,”

Mr Carroll continued: “Stormont ministers and their counterparts in Westminster have utterly failed to protect people from rising energy costs by implementing price controls. Instead, they are considering giving further handouts to the very companies that are driving people into poverty.

"When highly paid Ministers are enjoying their winter break, people will be freezing in their homes.

"The current crisis proves that it is absolute nonsensical for energy provision to be in private hands.

"Energy provision should be nationalised so that it serves the interests of the majority, rather than those of a few private profiteers.”