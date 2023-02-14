Teenage firebugs target new Colin park

Community leaders have called on teenage vandals behind an arson attack on the new Páirc Nua Cholláin to respect the local community.

Late on Monday evening, vandals burnt outdoor gym equipment in the £4.7m facility.

The incident began shortly after community activists and local councillors had intervened at a flashpoint between youths and commuters on the main Stewartstown Road.

The youths were earlier seen throwing missiles at cars driving past the park.

Local MLA Danny Baker said he had intervened at the park following the trouble.

“Last night we went to the playground to have discussions with the younger people in the park," he said. "That chat went well. It is about educating young people about the area and not having any issues."

The Sinn Féin man said the stone-throwing was "silly behaviour from a handful of kids". He added: "It was foolish but we are reaching out to them."

Police in West Belfast confirmed that they had received a report of criminal damage to a motor vehicle at approximately 4.55pm on the Stewartstown Road on Monday.

Inspector Lowry from the PSNI said: “We received a report that a vehicle, a white-coloured Peugeot Access, had been damaged by a group of up to five youths who were throwing stones at passing cars, as they drove along the Stewartstown Road.”

Mr Baker emphasised the need for more funding for youth activities, especially during school breaks. "We need more funding from the Education Authority and Council when it comes to populating and animating the parks," he said. "Investment is key to maintaining the park which has been a real success."

He added: “Youth work is so important. there needs to be more done to encourage youth engagement not funding cuts which have the opposite effect.”

The police are continuing enquiries into the incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage which can assist their investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1572 13/02/23.