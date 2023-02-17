Páirc Nua Chollain granted Entertainment License

Páirc Nua Chollain has been granted a 7-day Entertainment License by Belfast City Council.

The Council's City and Neighbourhoods Services Dept say the application will enable the production of music, art, and cultural events at the new multi-million-pound facility on the Stewartstown Road.

“It’s brilliant, it is a 7-day non-rolling contract which means we can do multiple events at different stages and times,”.said the Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann.

Earlier this week, we reported on anti-social behaviour within the park, which resulted in outdoor gym equipment being set on fire.