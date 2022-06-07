Stewartstown Road park opening is delayed until the autumn

A YEAR on from the proposed handover of Páirc Nua Chollann on the Stewartstown Road, it is now likely to be autumn before the site is fully operational.



The delay follows a change in contractor. Earlier this year former councillor turned MLA, Danny Baker expressed his frustration around what he termed the “sub-standard quality” of the development and raised questions around decisions which had been taken in relation to the original plans.

LACK OF PROGRESS: There had been concerns around the speed and standard of the development's delivery



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Caoimhín McCann said that he is continuing to push for the completion of the project as soon as possible.



“The initial contractor has been removed and the Council have appointed a new contractor who they can trust to deliver the project. They are currently working to establish what they need to do to bring the project up to the standard required and to deliver it as soon as possible.



“This is a five million pound project which will have great benefits for the whole community and while it was supposed to be delivered last summer, then it was November 2021, then we were given a date of early this year, but we are hopeful that residents will get the benefit of it as soon as possible.”



A spokesperson for Belfast City Council added: “Further to the change of contractors at Páirc Nua Chollann, the Council, alongside our major funder Urban Villages, are currently working through a revised programme with the aim to complete the overall project in autumn 2022.



“We are also looking at opportunities to open parts of the site to the public earlier than the overall completion.”