GAA fundraiser for Gaza at the Cricky tomorrow

THE North Belfast GAA community will come together this weekend to raise money for the stricken people of Palestine.

A charity match will take place at Cliftonville Playing Fields on Sunday (October 29) from 3-5pm. All clubs and abilities are invited to enter. The format will be short matches of seven-a-side with shortened pitches.

All funds raised will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) who have launched an unprecedented emergency response amid growing critical health needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, resulting from the current escalation of violence and Israel’s ongoing bombardment and complete siege on Gaza.

Sinn Féin Oldpark councillor Tomás Ó Néill is urging people to support the fundraiser.

"Clearly there has been a huge interest in the situation in Gaza with a humanitarian crisis unfolding," he said. “People have turned out in their numbers calling for a ceasefire and aid to be delivered to Palestinians under bombardment.

“However speaking to people in the GAA community who have attended rallies across the city they wanted to do something practical as well as add their voices to the international appeals to call a ceasefire.

“Therefore we have organised a fundraiser at the Cricky on Sunday. This will be a seven-a-side GAA tournament including teams from across Belfast.

“We are encouraging people to come along and support this event and there will be the chance to donate to Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP) which is the chosen charity for this event.

“The frustration is palpable so it’s good to give people the opportunity to come together at an event like this which has a practical objective of raising funds for Palestine.

“I hope to see you all there this Sunday and even if there is a ceasefire soon the aid required will be necessary for years afterwards given such loss of life and widespread devastation.”

You can donate to Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP) here.