Palestinian flag erected on Black Mountain

A LARGE Palestinian flag was erected at the weekend on Black Mountain to show solidarity with people in Palestine.

The region erupted Into turmoil this weekend following Hamas' attack on Southern Israel which has left hundreds dead. Israeli forces responded by bombarding Gaza, killing hundreds and trapping hundreds of thousands in the enclave which also borders Egypt.

Health Ministry in Gaza: The number of Palestinians killed has increased to 510 and those injured to 2,751.



Gael Force Art stated they erected the flag "in solidarity with the Palestinian people who launched their biggest operation in 50 years against the rogue state of Israel".

"Gael Force Art stands in solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters who will continue to face a murderous bombardment from the Zionist Israel state," said Gael Force.

"The Zionist Israel state has murdered thousands of Palestinian men, women and over 3,000 Palestinian children since the year 2000, which statistically means that Israel has killed a Palestinian child every three days for the past 23 years. Israeli has also arrested and imprisoned around 700 Palestinian children every year.

"Israel has continuously violated the Geneva Convention as an illegal occupying power for over 70 years in Palestine. Israel also breaks international law by transferring its civilian population into Palestinian territories that it currently occupies, as well as denying Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homeland."

Ruins of the destroyed al-Garbi Mosque located in the al-Shati Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip.



The statement added: "Gael Force Art calls on everyone to fly the Palestinian flag in support of the Palestinian people."

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said the Palestinian people have “borne the overwhelming share of casualties over many years”.



“People Before Profit reasserts its full solidarity with the heroic Palestinian people, who deserve the support of freedom-loving people everywhere,” he said.