THE founder of a groundbreaking Palestinian women's co-operative has spoken about the dire situation that has existed in the West Bank over the past two months.

While most people's attention has been drawn to Israel's bombardment of Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank while others have lost their land to settlers.

Nawal Slemiah founded Women in Hebron in 2005 and since then has been travelling around the world including Ireland, the UK, Europe and America speaking to people about the work the co-operative do in generating money and jobs for women in her home city of Hebron in the West Bank.

The 150 women who make the crafts and products come from across Hebron district, from eight cities and villages. The proceeds from sales provide themselves and their families with additional income that could not otherwise be obtained through part-time employment.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News before her talk in the Cultúrlann, Nawal spoke about the devastation the occupying Israeli forces are having, not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank.

“What happened in Gaza has affected everyone in the West Bank. It wasn’t just in Gaza they have been bombing houses and killing children, it has been affecting people also in the West Bank," she said.

"They are killing everywhere, shooting everything and going crazy. If you go near any of the checkpoints or the borders they will shoot you and so will the settlers who are also armed."

Nawal said because Israel has closed all of the checkpoints in the West Bank it has stopped people from being able to access basic goods and services including medical care.

“The Israelis closed everywhere. All of the villages and cities in Palestine. This has really affected us at Women in Hebron as we cannot go to the other cities. In my village there are 35,000 people but no hospitals or universities. All of the teachers come in from elsewhere so we have not been able to travel to the other villages for healthcare or education.

“Everything in the West Bank has stopped. In the villages and border regions around Hebron like Jenin, Nablus they are just shooting men and arresting people. Last month they arrested 3,000 in the West Bank alone.”

Nawal said the journey to get to Ireland had been an ordeal, with what should have been a two hour journey to Jericho – where she was to board her flight – being prolonged by many hours due to the constant checkpoints and because Israeli forces had also killed five people in Nawal’s city of Hebron.

Asked if she was worried about returning to the West Bank, Nawal said: “I am worried all the time. I am worried because I left behind a son and a daughter. In my village there is trouble at the moment.

“I could not get in touch with my son and we found out a man had been shot in the village but he got in contact late last night but it is news like this which keeps you worried. You cannot guess what will happen from one minute to the next.”

Nawal said the recent bombardment and invasion of Gaza meant that Israeli settlers in the West Bank were doing what they felt like without anyone to hold them back.

“At the moment all the attention and people's eyes are on Gaza and the settlers know this and are doing what they want. The settlers are taking more land. All my husband’s family’s land was taken by the settlers and our family now has no land, we just have a house.

“Things are very bad in the West Bank, but at least there we can breathe.”

Nawal said that in the face of such destruction and deprivation being forced upon Palestinians, one small comfort was the vast amount of solidarity she had witnessed throughout her time in Ireland and she urged people to keep up their solidarity even when the current crisis ends.

“I was in Derry over the last few days and I just felt at home. It was so good to see all of their Palestinian flags and I am looking forward to the next few days in Belfast.

“For Palestinians, with this war it was the first time we have seen such huge amounts of solidarity and that means the truth is out now, there is no hiding it anymore. There are hundreds of thousands who support Palestine and this needs to continue.

"What I am saying to people is to not stop with their solidarity for Palestine when this war ends – because it will end – but for people to please continue what they are doing and to get people to keep pushing their governments to stop supporting the army and government of Israel.”

SOLIDARITY: Nawal Slemiah and Sue Pentel. Nawal said a recent visit to Derry made her feel at home due to the solidarity shown

To support Women in Hebron or see some of the crafts made by them you can visit their website. Nawal added that being able to make these products was a lifeline for women like her and they are currently seeking more places which will stock their items.

“Women in Hebron represents about 150 women and we can support our families and communities through the work we do, selling our crafts. The last few years have been very hard, with coronavirus and now with the attacks on Gaza. We are looking to find places who will let us sell our products to ensure we can get regular payments to the women. Any donations we receive go towards paying our rent, supporting women in Hebron and buying materials which we turn into our products.”

To see some of the crafts made by Women in Hebron or to make a donation, visit here.