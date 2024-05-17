Palestinian writer Abdelfattah Abusrour for Cultúrlann

ARTISTS Against Genocide will host an evening with the renowned Palestinian poet, playwright, and artist, Abdelfattah Abusrour in the Cultúrlann this Friday.

Abusrour, founder of Alrowwad Cultural & Arts Society in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank, will outline the philosophy of ‘Beautiful Resistance’: a form of creative and peaceful self-expression that aims to inspire, empower and build ‘peace within’ and encourage individuals to become peace builders in their communities and beyond.

“Everybody is a change maker,” says Abusrour. “Nobody has the right to say, ‘I can’t do anything’, because otherwise every day that comes will continue to be worse than the day that goes.”

Abusrour is an author, actor and theatre director with a PhD in Biologocal and Medical Engineering. He abandoned his career in Biology in 2005 because he believed in the power of arts and culture to allow people to build bridges together.

There will be music from Niamh Dunne and Seán Óg Graham as well as food from Food Not Bombs Belfast and GaelChúrsaí. Raffle prizes are also up for grabs with all proceeds going to Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society.

The event will run from 5:30–10pm. Tickets are £5 from https://culturlann.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173655588