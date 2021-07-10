TWELFTH TENSION: Paramilitary and Para flags removed from Saintfield Road but unionist emblems remain

PARACHUTE regiment and loyalist paramilitary flags erected on the Saintfield Road have been removed.



The flags, which were put up at the weekend, were removed overnight on Wednesday following calls from political representatives and residents living in the area.



The Union flag and Ulster flag are still up on lampposts.



The stretch of road between Commons Brae and Lenaghan Avenue has been a historically mixed area and some residents have viewed the erection of these flags and others across South Belfast as provocative.



South Belfast MP Claire Hanna described the flags as “pure sectarian coat trailing".



"Since the weekend my office has been inundated with calls and emails from the local community on the Saintfield road utterly rejecting the erection of these flags and asking they be removed immediately" she said.

"The people who have raised these flags are doing so to mark territory and create tension in a diverse and shared neighbourhood before the Twelfth holidays. I understand that people want to express their own identity during the marching season but no-one has the right to project their views on an entire neighbourhood without the consent of that neighbourhood.

"Respecting our differences remains a fundamental principle of South Belfast. This week I have met with PSNI officers to communicate the broad consensus of Saintfield Road residents that these flags should be brought down.

"Flags remain a political issue and can only be solved with a political response and regulation is vital to the future of respectful commemoration and flags. The Executive must publish the report by Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition immediately."

This frustration is shared by the Alliance Party's Paula Bradshaw who described it as "a deliberate attempt by some to escalate tensions.

“I am incredibly frustrated on behalf of local residents who have no interest in sectarian divisions and do not want these flags in their community" said the South Belfast MLA.

"Given that the Saintfield Road and the Four Winds area have never previously been targeted for this kind of display, it would seem that this is a deliberate attempt by some to escalate tensions. It is not welcome and it needs to stop.

“Earlier this week, I met with the PSNI and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership alongside my Alliance Party Colleague Cllr Michelle Guy and other political representatives.

"I am grateful for the work and support of the PSNI who took down two flags representing proscribed organisations on Monday and agreed to support the Department for Infrastructure should they wish to remove the other flags from their property. However, it was disappointing that no representative from the Department nor the DUP were able to attend the meeting.

“I welcome that since then a flag of the Parachute Regiment has been taken down but residents want to see action to remove all flags. This is a diverse area and it is the clear wish of my constituents that their streets remain free of any attempt to mark territory."

Ms Bradshaw commended residents who took matters into their own hands by removing flags from a roundabout at Four Winds.

However, she warned: "In doing so they risk their own safety for what is a clear dereliction of responsibility. It should not be necessary and it is time for the Department to take swift action.

“It is also time for leadership on this issue and as I have said many, many times now, we need the Report from the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition to be published.

"I am not sure who it benefits to keep this substantial piece of work, which cost the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds, locked away in The Executive Office. We need to make progress on its recommendations so that we have the legislative framework to quickly deal with flags and other emblems on public property.

“I will continue to use every means at my disposal to ensure that this Report is not allowed to gather dust and to see unwanted sectarian displays removed from South Belfast communities.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson added: “The Department has been made aware that flags have been erected on Saintfield Road between Beechill Park and Lenaghan Park.

"When complaints are received in all such cases the Department will work closely with the PSNI. The Department has made contact with the PSNI and is considering how to proceed.

"The Department will take action to arrange for the removal of flags on DFI property where they are causing a road safety problem or where there is clear community support for their removal and we are satisfied that removing them will not further raise community tensions or present risks to the safety of our staff and contractors.

"The Department works in collaboration with all the relevant partner organisations about these matters. The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition, which was established as part of the Fresh Start Agreement and tasked with exploring and finding consensus on a range of issues, including the flying of flags, has now submitted its report to the Executive.”