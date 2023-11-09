Parents spending 'sleepless nights' worrying about school uniform costs

PARENTS are spending sleepless nights worrying about the cost of school uniforms, Foodstock founder Paul Doherty has told an event at Stormont.

The SDLP councillor said parents were increasingly unable to keep up with the rising costs of uniforms. Wednesday's event was also organised by Save the Children and the Women's Support Network.

In efforts to help parents with the cost of school uniforms, Foodstock operates a 'pre-loved' uniform hub at its base on the Andersonstown Road.

Speaking on the rising costs, Councillor Doherty said: “Through our work at Foodstock we see the huge demand that exists for affordable school uniforms and the pressure that the current system puts on families. Every year we are being visited by more and more parents struggling as they simply cannot afford to keep up with these prices.

"We are directly seeing that many parents are getting into debt and going without through much of the summer months. Families are unable to afford activities or breaks and the stress this causes has a negative impact on the mental health of many.

“Parents tell us of summers filled with sleepless nights about where they will find funds to cater for these uniform costs. This is where pre-loved uniform hubs like the one at Foodstock have provided a real lifeline for many.

"Our approach has been that of a community response that shows solidarity not charity during this coming together of parents and exchanging items.

"Wednesday's event gave us the opportunity to come together at Stormont to speak out and show the strength of feeling that exists on this issue and collectively propose a way forward to find solutions. What we really need is an Executive and Ministers in place who can act to regulate these costs so that they are affordable to every family.

“There can be no justification for the current price of uniforms and PE kits and no family should be getting themselves into debt simply to clothe their children for school."