Continued from last week
FROM the outbreak of the Famine in 1847 until his death in 1900 Vere Foster dedicated his life to helping the poor of Ireland, mainly in assisting emigration and improving schools.
The main problem Vere encountered when securing employment for his emigrants was that the majority were illiterate, as generations had been denied schooling. He became convinced the best policy to improve the lot of the Irish poor was through education. He visited a number of elementary schools and found that they were nothing more than basic cabins. In many there was no school furniture, books, maps or even toilets. In most cases he funded the construction of a slate roof and a wooden floor. He contributed funds to improve schools all over Ireland and very soon he began to receive letters asking for help as news of his philanthropy spread.
A priest wrote to him explaining how dilapidated his schoolhouse was. The roof had fallen in in places and one of the gables was in danger of collapsing. He estimated the cost of repairs at £400. Vere went to the place and saw that the priest’s description was accurate. He offered to bear half of the expense provided that the people of the neighbourhood bore the other half. The priest was overcome with gratitude and promised that many blessings would come to his benefactor. A year later he received another letter from the same source. The priest said that, trusting that Mr Foster’s generosity would inspire his parishioners he had the whole work done, giving a personal guarantee to the contractor, only to find that his parishioners had broken their promise. He said he was at the point of being sent to jail over the debt. Would Mr Foster, for the love of God, help him in his hour of need?
The letter was sent to Vere’s London address but was forwarded to him. When he received it he was in Ireland and within a few miles of the school. He found that the schoolhouse was in the same condition as it was the previous year. He sought out his reverence and asked for an explanation for the letter.
“Well, sir,” he said, smiling, “I allow that it was a lie in the present, as you might say, but it wasn't a lie in the future, for if I had got the repairs done, the devil a farthing would I have got of all that had been promised me except your honour’s contribution.”
Experiences such as this helped to make Vere Foster a poor man.
In 1863 Foster began to look more closely at the education curriculum in Ireland, where a network of national schools had been recently established. He agitated for improved wages and conditions for teachers. He became convinced that Irish boys and girls should develop a legible style of handwriting as a key to many employment routes. By now he was living in Belfast, not in a mansion, but in an attic flat at 115 Great Victoria Street which he rented for £1 per week. He developed the ‘Vere Foster Writing and Drawing Copybooks’ to improve and standardise the teaching of writing. The immense popularity of these texts drew him to the Belfast printing firm Marcus Ward & Co, and into a personal friendship with John Ward, one of the firm’s owners.
John Ward saw the value of the Vere Foster copybooks. He obtained the sanction of the Science and Art Department of South Kensington for the drawing books and obtained the sanction of Mr Poynter, President of the Royal Academy, for use of his name on the covers. It was Vere’s consummate knowledge of the technique of every form of design that caused these books to be regarded in every part of the world as unrivalled. The output of these books at the Royal Ulster Works was enormous and the prestige conferred on Marcus Ward & Co was immeasurable, with millions of copies being supplied annually to schools in Ireland, Britain, the USA and Australia.
A bust-up within Marcus Ward & Co led to the removal of John Ward from the company. When this happened Vere Foster leased the copyright of the Vere Foster copybooks to the Glasgow educational publishers Blackie & Co in 1879, having been assured that a printing works would be set up in Dublin for the production of these copybooks giving employment to over 40 people. Marcus Ward & Co began unsuccessful legal action against Blackie & Co and Vere Foster, the cost of which eventually led to the closure of the firm. Blackie & Co kept supplying schools with the copybooks right up to the 1950s, when I tried unsuccessfully to become efficient in copperplate writing and received many a belt around the ears for “blotting the copybook”.
In 1867 Vere Foster was made the President of the Congress of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation in recognition of all the work he had done in Irish schools. He fundraised for the Royal Belfast Hospital (later the Royal Victoria Hospital) and helped to establish a school of art in the town, while continuing to provide help and support to emigrants.
Having exhausted most of his personal fortune on his philanthropic projects, Vere Foster died in December 1900. His funeral through Protestant Sandy Row and the Catholic Falls Road to Belfast City Cemetery was followed by less than a dozen people.
On his death he left just £178.