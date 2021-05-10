Partner’s emotional plea to missing Belfast man Ábhristín

THE partner and family of missing Belfast man Ábhristín Ó Cadhlaigh have made an emotional appeal for him to get in touch with them.

The 49 year-old has been missing for a week after leaving the Royal Victoria Hospital on Sunday, May 2 at around 6.45pm.

Ábhristín is described as slim to medium build, 5’6” in height, with black short hair. He is believed to have been wearing a burgundy-coloured jumper with small white dashes, navy/dark jeans and navy moccasin-style slippers.

He is considered vulnerable and is thought to be experiencing some paranoia at present but does not pose a risk to others.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of Ábhristín in stores in Portadown earlier this week and believe he bought a number of items, including a distinctive red coat which he was later spotted wearing at a supermarket in the same area.

CCTV: Ábhristín was spotted in Portadown

Speaking directly to Ábhristín, his partner Nieves Carranza said: “We understand that you are struggling and that you might be scared and worried, but we really need to hear from you and know that you are safe.

“We love and care about you and just want you home. We are all here for you, please let us know where you are. You can call on any of us any time, or call the police, just let us know you are ok.”

Senior Investigating Officer Inspector Richard Reid said: “We all want to ensure that Ábhristín is found safe and well and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to that end.

“We continue to ask the public for their help. We believe he may still be in the Portadown or the Lurgan areas, and I would like people and businesses in those areas to please take a look at his photo and if you see him, call us on 101 so we can help reunite him with his loved ones.”

Officers are appealing to Ábhristín, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 1639 of 2/5/21.