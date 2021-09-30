Partner's plea to find missing Stuart

THE partner of a missing North Belfast man is appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Stuart Massey (36), originally from Bangor, had been living in North Belfast between his partner's house and a friend's house.

He was last seen in Belfast city centre at around 7pm on Sunday, September 22.

He is described as six ft tall, of slim build with short black hair. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Stuart's partner, Nina O'Neill said: "Police are looking at CCTV, but there have been no sightings of him yet.

"It is completely out of character from him. He has never done anything like this before. He has no phone or anything with him.

"We are very worried about him. He doesn't have much family here.

"I would ask everyone to keep an eye out for Stuart."

If you have seen Stuart or know where he is, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting the incident number 970-22/09/21.