Appeal for people who were waterboarded and tortured to come forward

THE PAT Finucane Centre (PFC) have put out an appeal to try and find several people who have been identified as having suffered degrading treatment at the hands of the British Army and RUC in the 1970s.

The PFC are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was held at Black Mountain Primary School and suffered mistreatment. The centre said they are also keen to speak to the man or relatives of a man who was waterboarded whilst detained in 1972.

The incident was referred to by Taoiseach Jack Lynch to British Prime Minister Edward Heath in November 1972 and was found during a search of the National Archives by the centre.

WATERBOARDING: The document from the National Archives in which Taoiseach Jack Lynch addressed waterboarding of an epileptic man with British PM Edward Heath

The incident was reported to Taoiseach Jack Lynch by former Andersonstown News columnist Fr. Des Wilson.

Fr. Des reported a man suffering from epilepsy who had been interrogated by the army five times. During the final two times that the man was interrogated he was forced to lie on his back on the floor as "a wet towel had been placed over his head and water had been poured over it to give him the impression that he would be suffocated; then when he had got up he had been required to run the gauntlet of batons wielded by the Army."

Fr. Des also reported to the Taoiseach that he had himself been assaulted by the British Army a week prior to meeting the British Secretary of State but stated he did not mention this during his meeting as he felt it would not be worthwhile.

These findings in the National Archives were discovered following the posthumous compensation which was awarded to Belfast man Liam Holden who passed away in September 2022. Liam Holden was the last man sentenced to hang in the UK, and ultimately spent 17 years behind bars for the wrongful conviction of the murder of a British soldier. His family was subsequently awarded £1.3 million in compensation. Mr Holden was fully cleared of the murder ten years ago and his family was subsequently awarded a further £350,000 damages after he was waterboarded and tortured into admitting the murder.

Paul O'Connor, Director of the Pat Finucane centre said: "The only information we have on this man is from that excerpt from the meeting between Jack Lynch and Edward Heath. We have been looking for more information on this man and the only hint we have is he was epileptic.

"We are looking to speak to him or his family, he could have been young as a number of young people were taken to that primary school. We're hoping someone in his family will recognise him. If anyone does know this man could they contact either the Andersonstown News or the Pat Finucane Centre at info@patfinucanecentre.org.

"We do know other people were also waterboarded at the primary school. We are also wanting to speak with other people including a woman who was hit five times with rubber bullets and was hit when she was lying on the ground. We also want to find witnesses who were held at Mulhouse barracks – a joint Army/RUC base in Belfast – because of serious allegations about the lift shaft sometimes nicknamed the 'pit'."