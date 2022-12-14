Sheehan meets with youth providers to discuss Education Authority cuts to budgets

A SINN Féin MLA has said that he is 'shocked' by the scale of proposed budget cuts to youth provision services.

Pat Sheehan was speaking following a meeting with youth service providers about the cuts which will leave them on average £33,000 down from their previous budgets.

“I am shocked and deeply concerned about plans by the Education Authority to cut vital youth services," he said.

"I have met with youth providers across Belfast who have shared their concerns with me about cuts to youth services which the Education Authority is imposing on them.

"The impact of these cuts will be devastating for youth providers, for youth services and ultimately for young people.”

An MP, 4 MLAs and two councillors from Sinn Fein met the West Belfast Cluster today to hear our concerns about the cuts. We are very grateful for all their continued support. @eayouthservice @Ed_Authority @Education_NI @PaulMaskeyMP @sinnfeinireland pic.twitter.com/eVUa3c7Mj9 — St. Peters Immac YC (@ImmacYc) December 9, 2022

Mr Sheehan continued: “The news of the cuts has come as a shock to the groups and people who supply these services such as outreach services to some of our most vulnerable young people.They told me they were unaware that funding would be cut this year. I have written to the Education Authority to raise serious concerns, and opposition, to these cuts.”

The West Belfast MLA said these cuts were being made due to a lack of an executive at Stormont due to the DUP’s boycott of the Assembly over the issue of the Protocol, and called for the DUP to get back to work to prevent further cuts being made which will negatively affect communities.

“These cuts come hot on the heels of Tory cuts announced here following the DUP’s boycott of our Assembly and Executive. People are struggling with the cost of living and our health service is under huge pressure and now youth and education services are being targeted for cuts.

“The DUP should get back to work around the executive table with the other parties to get locally elected ministers in place and support the public against unbridled Tory cuts.”