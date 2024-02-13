MP hits out over Kneecap funding ban

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has blasted the British Secretary of State for Business and Trade after West Belfast Gaeilge rappers Kneecap were refused funding - because they wish to see the demise of the United Kingdom.

Recently, the group revealed that their application for assistance from the Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) had been knocked back.

A spokesperson for the Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said the trio had been refused funding because they are "people that oppose the United Kingdom".

Paul Maskey MP has now penned a letter requesting an urgent meeting with British Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch over the decision.

"I write to you as the MP for the proud and culturally vibrant constituency of West Belfast, the constituency where local band Kneecap are proud to hail from," he said.

I have expressed my deep concern to Kemi Badenoch, re: reports that a decision was taken to refuse Kneecap funding under the MEGS Scheme due to the nature of their musical content & political outlook



This decision is blatant political interference & needs reversed immediately pic.twitter.com/nzW47F5Ura — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) February 10, 2024

"I want to register direct to you my deep concern upon learning that a decision was taken to refuse Kneecap funding under the Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) due to the nature of their musical content and political outlook.

"The Good Friday Agreement states that both the Irish and British governments must recognise the birthright of all the people of the North of Ireland to identify themselves as Irish, British or both.

"The decision to refuse funding for this reason undermines the very fabric of the Good Friday Agreement."

The Sinn Féin man says the music industry group which oversees applications has already expressed opposition to the move.

"The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) have stated their disappointment at the government's decision not to approve a grant to the band Kneecap as their independent selection board had voted in favour of it as part of the latest round of funding applications," he said.

"This blatant political interference can only be perceived as a form of censorship and an attack on freedom of expression. Let me be very clear, the proud people of West Belfast have a long and proud tradition of standing up for our rights and demanding equality.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Law said they have been instructed by Kneecap to begin legal proceedings against the decision, stating that it is "unlawful".