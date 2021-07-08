Pauline marks 101st birthday with medallion from President Higgins

A COUNTY Louth woman who made Belfast her home has received a special medallion and congratulatory letter from President Michael D Higgins to mark her 101st birthday.

Mary Veronica, affectionately known as Pauline Kieran, was born on May 18, 1920 in the townland of Corcreeghagh in County Louth.

In May, she marked her 101st birthday and received a special commemorative medallion in a presentation box, along with a congratulatory letter signed by the President.

It is traditional that the President marks the birthday of each resident in Ireland over the age of 100 years.

On their 100th birthday, each resident receives a cheque and a congratulatory letter signed by the President.

On their 101st and every birthday after that, they receive the coin and letter. A new coin is designed for each year.

Pauline is now the only surviving member of her family which had comprised of five brothers and two sisters. She has five daughters, a nephew she raised as her own, 18 grand-children and ten great-grandchildren.

Pauline and her late husband Gerry (native of Iniskeen Co Monaghan) had moved north after World War II and married in 1943 in St Malachy’s Church in Belfast.

They ran a public house near Squire’s Hill, followed by a green grocery shop on the Ligoniel Road.

After Gerry passed away in 1976 Pauline and family moved south of the Lagan to the Rosetta area where Pauline now resides in an independent sheltered housing scheme.

Asked about the secrets of her longevity, Pauline said “hard work, a healthy lifestyle and a daily walk".

“Even at 101 years Pauline continues her daily walk which keeps her healthy, motivated and improves her mood,” her daughter Anita O’Connor said.