People Before Profit election workers assaulted by masked men

LANARK WAY: PBP activists were assaulted on Lanark Way by a group of masked men

PEOPLE Before Profit election workers were assaulted by a group of masked men whilst erecting election posters on the Lanark Way interface.

Party workers said a group of masked men seized ladders and election posters whilst party activists were "verbally and physically threatened".

Speaking about Friday's incident, a party spokesperson said: “The Shankill and working class communities like it have been devastated by austerity, underfunding, and inequality. The politics of division offers no solutions to this. We need an alternative class politics that rejects sectarian division and uplifts all working people. People Before Profit will continue to fight alongside the people of the Shankill against the economic system ravaging our communities."

The spokesperson added that serious questions need to be asked of the DUP "who continue to engage with loyalist paramilitaries".

“Loyalist paramilitary violence has historically been used to destroy working class unity and solidarity in Belfast and across the North. It seeks to block the growth of socialism and united workers’ organisations in the communities it harasses.

“People Before Profit stands in the socialist tradition that looks to unite working class communities whether Protestant, Catholic, or other. It is a tradition that is rooted in the anti-sectarian, class politics that has a long and proud history in Belfast.

The sectarian masked thugs who carried out this attack on our Court campaign will not deter our campaign to unite the workers across the divide. They do not represent the working class people, but rather ravage communities.



Myself and @pb4p will not bow to bigots or bullies. https://t.co/cUqrVvqLUa — Cailín McCaffery (@cailinmccaff) April 16, 2023

The party's representative Cailín McCaffery who is running in Court DEA said: “This was a deplorable attack, carried out by a minority of sectarian thugs. Those responsible do not represent the people of the Shankill or any other part of our city.

“People Before Profit is contesting the upcoming election to provide an anti-sectarian, working class alternative to the failed politics of the past. We will not be bowed by bigots, by bullies, or by anyone who wants to divide our communities.”

In a separate incident on Thursday, Alliance party councillor Michael Long was also subjected to an attack whilst out canvassing on Carncaver Road.

Mr Long who is a councillor for Alliance in the Lisnasharragh DEA was subjected to abuse by two men who blocked his path and assaulted him.

The incident was reported to the PSNI who are understood to be treating it as a hate crime.

I have decided to share details of this frightening incident on Thursday. I will continue to work for everyone in Lisnasharragh and knock doors in every street.



Thanks to the PSNI for their help. https://t.co/NM2m2t5cv6 — Michael Long (@CllrMichaelLong) April 16, 2023

Speaking about the incident councillor Long said: "In my 22 years as an elected representative for this area, I have never been faced with this level of intimidation. As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community and this attempt to stop me from engaging with constituents is a clear attack on the democratic process."